Justin Timberlake sues Sag Harbor to block release of 2024 DWI body cam footage

What we know:

The singer is suing Sag Harbor and its police department this week, seeking to prevent the public release of video tied to his June 18, 2024, driving while intoxicated arrest. In court papers, Timberlake argues the footage would reveal "intimate, highly personal and sensitive details" about him.

A judge has not yet ruled on the request but directed attorneys for both sides to attempt to reach a possible resolution and report back later this week.

Justin Timberlake DWI

Justin Timberlake's mugshot after his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York

The backstory:

Timberlake, 43, was arrested shortly after midnight in Sag Harbor after police said he ran a stop sign in the village center, veered out of his lane and got out of his BMW smelling of alcohol. Court documents state his eyes were "bloodshot and glassy," his speech was slowed and he was unsteady on his feet. Authorities said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

The Grammy-winning artist initially pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while impaired, a noncriminal traffic violation, as part of a plea deal.

Plea deal details

Under the agreement, Timberlake was sentenced to a $500 fine with a $260 surcharge, 25 hours of community service at a nonprofit of his choosing and a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license.

As part of the plea deal, Timberlake also delivered a public service announcement outside the Sag Harbor Police Department, urging drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking.

"I try to hold myself to a very high standard, for myself, and this was not that," he said at the time. "Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car. There’s so many alternatives. Call a friend. Take an Uber. There’s many travel apps. Still, take a taxi. This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have."

The other side:

Police said Timberlake told the arresting officer he had consumed one martini and was following friends home. He refused a Breathalyzer test, which under New York law triggers an automatic license suspension.

The officer who pulled him over, described as a rookie at the time who did not recognize the pop star — was later named Sag Harbor’s Officer of the Year.

During the arrest, Timberlake was reported to have muttered, "This is going to ruin the tour," a reference to het Tomorrow World Tour.is Forg

The new lawsuit now sets up a legal battle over whether the body camera footage from that night will be made public.