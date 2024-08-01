Justin Timberlake DWI case: What to know before the singer is arraigned

Pop star Justin Timberlake is set to appear in court on Long Island Friday after his lawyer filed a motion to dismiss his DWI case.

Last week, a New York judge decided that Timberlake would be virtually arraigned while he continued his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in Europe.

Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke, says that Timberlake was not intoxicated a the time of the arrest and that he's confident the charges will be dropped.

However, court documents obtained by FOX 5 say that Timberlake blew a stop sign and failed to keep to the right of the road in the early morning hours of June 18.

Sag Harbor Police Headquarters. Justin Timberlake was arrested and arraigned on June 18 on charges of driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor. (Credit: ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Why was Justin Timberlake arrested?

Video from Hamptons.com also shows Timberlake’s SUV cruising down a Sag Harbor street shortly before his arrest.

He was pulled over by an officer driving a 2025 BMW UT with Florida plates at Madison Street and Germain Avenue in Sag Harbor, a small village about 100 miles east of New York City.

Timberlake is charged with driving while intoxicated, according to sources and police records.

Timberlake handed over his Tennessee driver’s license and, according to court papers, he was visibly intoxicated with bloodshot eyes, a strong smell of alcohol and performed poorly on his field sobriety tests. He refused to take a chemical test.

Timberlake's friends allegedly asked officers to cut the pop star a break, but the officers refused, according to TMZ. TMZ says there is body camera video of the incident, but it's unclear at this point if it will be released.

DWI vs DUI

Timberlake pleaded not guilty to driving while intoxicated and was released without bail.

The consequences for being convicted of violating the laws against driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs or DWI in the state of New York can include a suspended or revoked driver’s license, monetary fines, and even a potential jail sentence.

Attorney Edward Burke claims that the paperwork from the day Timberlake was arrested was not signed by a sergeant as it typically is, but instead was signed by a part-time police officer.

The Long Island DA argues that they ratified the mistake and later submitted the correct paperwork.

Where is Jessica Biel?

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend Justin Timberlake's 'EVERYTHING I THOUGHT IT WAS' Album Release Party at Dan Tana's on March 14, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Justin Timberlake) (Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, was reportedly seen filming the thriller series "The Better Sister" in New York City on Monday.

Beil has remained silent on the issue.