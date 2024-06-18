Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island: police

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island, Sag Harbor Village Police have confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

According to Newsday, the charges are "DWI-related."

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

More details around the circumstances of his arrest were unclear.

Timberlake will be arraigned later Tuesday.

Sag Harbor is in the Hamptons, about 95 miles away from New York City.

