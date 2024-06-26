Jessica Biel seen dancing at Justin Timberlake concert at MSG after his arrest

Justin Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, was seen dancing at his concert at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, one week after his arrest.

Timberlake is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and is playing at MSG again on Wednesday night.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake arrest timeline: Mugshot, police body camera, court date

Biel was spotted in a video on the "Real Housewives of New York City" star Jessel Taank’s Instagram.

In the post, Jessica is seen wearing a gray top, black jeans and a black baseball cap.

Timberlake also posted to Instagram on Tuesday for the first time since his arrest.

"Had to do it @nyknicks," Timberlake captioned the post. The video shows Timberlake holding up merch advertising his shows at MSG.

"This is so important right now… let’s go! Got y’alls Knicks colors," he said in the video. "We had to do it!"

Here's a timeline leading up to Timberlake's arrest:

FILE - Musical guest Justin Timberlake performs "Selfish" on Saturday, January 27, 2024 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Timberlake attends party on Long Island

Sources said he was partying at Sag Harbor's American hotel on the night of June 18.

Justin Timberlake heads back to Hamptons lodging

During the early morning hours of June 18, the pop star is spotted by police driving a 2025 BMW UT with Florida plates at Madison Street and Germain Avenue in Sag Harbor, a small village about 100 miles east of New York City.

According to paperwork obtained by FOX 5 NY 's Jodi Goldberg, Timberlake told officers he had one martini before getting in a car to follow friends back to their Hamptons lodging.

Video shows Timberlake cruising down street

Around midnight, video from Hamptons.com shows Timberlake’s SUV cruising down a Sag Harbor street shortly before his arrest.

Court documents show that while driving he blew a stop sign and failed to keep right.

Timberlake is pulled over by police

After allegedly blowing the stop sign, he's pulled over by Sag Harbor police.

Timberlake tells the officers he had one martini before following his friends home.

Timberlake hands over license

Timberlake hands over his Tennessee driver’s license but allegedly refused to take a chemical test.

According to court papers, he was visibly intoxicated with bloodshot eyes, and a strong smell of alcohol and performed poorly on his field sobriety tests.

Timberlake's interactive with police

Timberlake's friends allegedly asked officers to cut the pop star a break, according to TMZ.

Timberlake is arrested, charged

Officers refused to cut the singer a break. However, it is unclear if he was put in handcuffs.

Justin Timberlake was then arrested on Long Island and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to sources and police records.

Timberlake body camera footage

TMZ says there is body camera video of the incident, but it's unclear at this point if it will be released.

Timberlake's mugshot is released

Justin Timberlake's mugshot after his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York

A mugshot was released from the Sag Harbor Police Department Tuesday afternoon showing the singer in a black shirt.

It is still unclear if the singer was put in handcuffs or if he spent the night in a holding cell.

Timberlake is due back in court on July 26.