Beloved Bed-Stuy aquarium cemented over by city, resident vow to revive it

The makeshift goldfish pond built around a leaky fire hydrant in Bedford-Stuyvesant has officially been cemented over by the city, ending its short-lived but vibrant presence.

For more than four months, the DIY pond captured the hearts of residents and social media users alike. Visitors from around New York City and beyond came to see the quirky setup, which started when locals noticed water pooling from a fire hydrant and decided to add fish.

However, the city's Department of Environmental Protection ended the pond's run earlier this week, filling it with concrete.

The FDNY inspected the hydrant on Tuesday, turning it on at full blast. According to the residents who created and maintained the pond, the water surge killed many of the fish, but they vowed to rebuild, even to make it cozy for the fish in the winter.

But the city poured concrete in the pond, with the department saying that the hydrant was turned off and the area was prepared to ensure it would function properly in the event of an emergency.

Now, roses rest on the cement where the fish once swam.

Residents are divided over the closure, with many seeing it as a memorial site, while others say they are determined to see it come back.

"Me, personally? I'd take that cement out and put the aquarium back," said a nearby resident.

Some people say the concrete won't stop them, and that the Bed-Stuy aquarium will have a second life.

FOX 5 asked with the Department of Environmental Protection about the decision to fill in the pond, and officials said that they are willing to work with people in the neighborhood to find a more appropriate location, possibly a community garden just a half-block away.