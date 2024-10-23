Bed-Stuy's beloved makeshift goldfish pond dries up after FDNY turns off hydrant

The makeshift fire hydrant pond in Bed-Stuy that captured the hearts of locals and became a social media sensation is no more after an FDNY inspection earlier this week.

"I’m not feeling good, because we took care of it for 4 months," said Hajj Malik Lovick, one of the co-founders of the pond. "Every day I come out in the morning and take care of the fish."

The pond was created when locals noticed that a leaky fire hydrant created a pebble on the sidewalk, and decided "Why not add fish?"

But the so-called "Bed-Stuy Aquarium" saw its time run out on Tuesday when the FDNY performed a routine inspection of the hydrant.

The department said they needed to check for any physical damage, water flow, and drainage. After clearing all three areas, the hydrant was turned off to ensure it would function properly in the event of an emergency.

However, when the hydrant was turned back on at full blast, the surge of water disturbed the dirt in the pond and caused many of the 100 goldfish in the pond to be displaced. According to Lovick, this led to the death of several fish.

Despite the setback, the Bed-Stuy community is determined to rebuild the pond. A local contractor has already begun insulating the area and adding a filter to make the pond more sustainable.

Lovick told FOX 5 that he will be going out to buy new goldfish, saying that soon, the pond will be even bigger and better.