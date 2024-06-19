Justin Timberlake arrest timeline: Mugshot, police body camera, court date

Grammy Award-winning pop star Justin Timberlake is facing DWI charges after driving home from a party in the Hamptons.

Now that the Sag Harbor Police Department has released a mug shot, questions are mounting around the moments leading up to, and during, the singer's arrest.

The attorney representing the singer tells FOX 5 that he looks forward to "vigorously defending" Timberlake and is waiting for a full discovery from the DA's office.

Timberlake is due back in court on July 26.

Here's what we know so far:

Timberlake attends party on Long Island

Sources said he was partying at Sag Harbor's American hotel on the night of June 18.

Justin Timberlake heads back to Hamptons lodging

During the early morning hours of June 18, the pop star is spotted by police driving a 2025 BMW UT with Florida plates at Madison Street and Germain Avenue in Sag Harbor, a small village about 100 miles east of New York City.

According to paperwork obtained by FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg, Timberlake told officers he had one martini before getting in a car to follow friends back to their Hamptons lodging.

Video shows Timberlake cruising down street

Around midnight, video from Hamptons.com shows Timberlake’s SUV cruising down a Sag Harbor street shortly before his arrest.

Court documents show that while driving he blew a stop sign and failed to keep right.

Timberlake is pulled over by police

After allegedly blowing the stop sign, he's pulled over by Sag Harbor police.

Timberlake tells the officers he had one martini before following his friends home.

Timberlake hands over license

Timberlake hands over his Tennessee driver’s license but allegedly refused to take a chemical test.

According to court papers, he was visibly intoxicated with bloodshot eyes, and a strong smell of alcohol and performed poorly on his field sobriety tests.

Timberlake's interactive with police

Timberlake's friends allegedly asked officers to cut the pop star a break, according to TMZ.

Timberlake is arrested, charged

Officers refused to cut the singer a break. However, it is unclear if he was put in handcuffs.

Justin Timberlake was then arrested on Long Island and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to sources and police records.

Timberlake body camera footage

TMZ says there is body camera video of the incident, but it's unclear at this point if it will be released.

Timberlake's mugshot is released

A mugshot was released from the Sag Harbor Police Department Tuesday afternoon showing the singer in a black shirt.

It is still unclear if the singer was put in handcuffs or if he spent the night in a holding cell.

Could Justin Timberlake serve jail time for DWI?

According to Jason Bassett Law, the consequences for being convicted of violating the laws against driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs or DWI in the state of New York can include a suspended or revoked driver’s license, monetary fines, and even a potential jail sentence.

Timberlake has two sons with wife and actress Jessica Biel.

Timberlake recently posted on Instagram on Father’s Day saying his children are "my 2 greatest gifts."

