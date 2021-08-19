Jonathan's Law would increase penalties for operating illegal dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs

Local lawmakers want illegal dirtbikes, motorcycles, and ATVs off New York City streets. They’re pushing Mayor Bill de Blasio to do more. They want him to sign legislation upping the fines and increasing enforcement.

These illegal dirt bikes, motorcycles, and ATVs have become an issue throughout the city especially in Upper Manhattan since March 2020 when they began to explode in popularity while most other vehicles stayed off the streets due to the pandemic.

The legislation will be called Jonathan’s Law named after the four-year-old boy from Queens, who was struck in Corona Flushing Meadows Park in July and left in critical condition by a hit-and-run dirt bike rider. The operator of the legal dirtbike, Argenis Rivas, 29, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, operating an unregistered motorcycle without a license, along with other charges.

The proposed Jonathan’s Law would increase fines by 50% to $750 for a first offense and $1,500 for all other offenses. Council members are asking Mayor de Blasio to act quickly in signing this bill into law so the NYPD can be "more effective in quelling this crisis."

In the meantime, the NYPD is asking New Yorkers to report illegal bikes by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.