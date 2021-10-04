Jimmy's Corner, iconic Times Square bar, reopens

After a year and a half, a piece of old New York is back. Jimmy's Corner on West 44th Street in Times Square is now being run by Adam Glenn. His mom and dad opened the iconic dive bar named after his dad, Jimmy, in the early 1970s. But sadly, his 89-year-old father died from COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic.

"It's bittersweet 'cause he's not here," Adam said. "I know how happy he would be today knowing that his bar is open again."

All during his time in the hospital, Jimmy couldn't wait to reopen his bar.

"We would sit in his hospital room and talk about it," Adam said.

The walls of Jimmy's Corner are filled with boxing pictures. Many of them are of Jimmy Glenn. Prior to opening the bar in Times Square, he had a storied career in boxing.

"He had sort of just finished being an amateur boxer and started training fighters," Adam said.

One of those fighters was Muhammad Ali.

"My dad was lucky enough in 70 years of boxing to have met and been around some of the greatest fighters in the world," Adam said.

The bar gets its fair share of actors as well. Actor Robert De Niro shot a scene of the movie Raging Bull at the bar after spending time in the neighborhood bar and getting to know Adam's mom and dad.

"He used to just quietly sit and read a book and hang out," Adam said. "Part of the reason they like it here is because everyone gets treated the same."

Regular customers say they come to Jimmy's Corner because it feels like "family."

Jamie Leonard has been coming to Jimmy's for 40 years.

"This is iconic old New York," Jamie said.

And the bar's namesake, Jimmy Glenn, is close to everyone's heart.

"He would be smiling ear to ear," Adam said.