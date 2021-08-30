Expand / Collapse search
Lightning kills lifeguard, injures several others at Jersey Shore

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Lightning struck and killed a lifeguard at a beach in Berkeley Township, N.J. (FOX 29)

Lightning struck several people at a New Jersey beach, killing a lifeguard on Monday afternoon.

Police and other agencies responded to reports of lightning strikes in the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township, Ocean County, authorities said. 

Seven other people were hurt and were taken to hospitals, Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed that a lifeguard died. 

"Our hearts are with the family and friends of the young lifeguard killed by today's horrific lightning strike on the beach in Berkeley Township, and we pray for a full recovery for those injured," Murphy said. "I've spoken to Mayor Carmen Amato and offered the full support and assistance of our administration during this difficult time."

The lightning strike happened on a beach on 21st Avenue in Berkeley Township, near the entrance to Island Beach State Park.

With The Associated Press.

A screen capture from radar showing a thunderstorm moving over the Barnegat Peninsula in New Jersey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2021.

