Jersey City shooting victims identified

Law enforcement authorities investigating the bloodbath in Jersey City have identified the suspects and the victims.

David N. Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, killed a police detective in a cemetery and three civilians in a kosher deli, where they also died, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.

In addition, authorities are now investigating if they also killed a man whose body was found inside the trunk of a car in Bayonne over the weekend.

GROCERY STORE VICTIMS

Mindy Ferencz, 31, of Jersey City, Moshe Deutsch, 24, of Brooklyn, and Miguel Douglas, 49, died inside Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, officials said.

Ferencz, a mother of three, owned the store with her husband, according to a blog post from United Jewish Organizations of Williamsburg and North Brooklyn. Originally from Williamsburg, she and her husband moved to Jersey City.

"They did not do it for themselves, to pave the way for a new community that lives harmoniously with their neighbors," UJO wrote. "She was a caring and nurturing mother for her three children, and at the same time helped her husband who ran the first kosher grocery in the area, to ensure that the community's families have were to shop and feed their children,"

Deutsch, Ferencz's cousin, was a student at a yeshiva in Williamsburg that he helped establish and the son of a UJO board member.

"He was extremely kind and generous and was the go-to person when his peers needed help," UJO said. "The community lost a promising-upcoming charitable person who was spreading love and kindness. He was butchered by people filled with poisonous animosity."

Deutsch was a volunteer with Achim B'Yachad, a division of Chai Lifeline, an organization that serves seriously ill children. Chai Lifeline said in a tweet that the group was heartbroken.

"Our thoughts and tefilos are with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence," Chai Lifeline tweeted.

Douglas, an immigrant from Ecuador, had worked at the supermarket for about a year to support his family and attended a church in Newark, according to NorthJersey.com, which reported that his full name was Douglas Miguel Rodriguez Barzola.

"He was an excellent person," pastor Williams Machazek told NorthJersey.com. "He really looked out for his family, and they were inseparable. He was very active in the church."

Detective Joseph Seals (Jersey City Police Department)

SLAIN POLICE DETECTIVE

Detective Joseph Seals, 40, of North Arlington, N.J., died at Bay View Cemetery, authorities said. He worked out of the department's South District as part of the Cease Fire Unit, which is tasked with getting illegal guns off the street. Seals was married and had five children. (Read more about Seals here.)

BAYONNE VICTIM

Police in Bayonne found the body of a man inside the trunk of a Lincoln Town Car on Saturday. The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office identified the man as Michael Rumberger, 34, of Jersey City. He had head wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Rumberger drove for Uber, the AP reported.

