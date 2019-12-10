Investigators search for motive in deadly Jersey City gunfight

Investigators were searching for a motive Wednesday into a wild shoot-out between two suspects and police in Jersey City that left one officer, three civilians and the suspects dead, amid growing suspicions the bloodshed was an anti-Semitic attack.

Brooklyn natives Leah Minda Ferencz and Moshe Hirsch Deutsch were gunned down inside Ferencz's kosher deli on Martin Luther King Drive Tuesday afternoon, said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Ferencz, a mother of three children ages 11, 7 and 4, and Deutsch, who was shopping inside the store at the time of the shooting, both lived in Williamsburg before moving to Jersey City, reported the NY Post.

Deutsch is the son of Brooklyn civic leader Abe Deutsch.

The third civilian killed was Miguel Jason Rodriguez, a worker at the store in the Greenville neighborhood, reported NorthJersey.com.

The two suspected gunmen targeted the kosher supermarket, announced Mayor Fulop earlier in the day.

After reviewing CCTV footage, Fulop said it was clear that David Anderson and Francine Graham had bypassed other stores and pedestrians and aimed for the deli.

The surveillance video showed a van moving slowly and then stopping in front of the store.

Officers who were on patrol in the area quickly responded and engaged the suspects in a gun battle.

"This did not begin with gunfire between police and the perpetrators. It began with an attack on the civilians in the store.” — Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea

Neither the state attorney general, who is running the investigation, nor any other law enforcement authority confirmed the shooters targeted Jews.

The events started unfolding as Detective Joe Seals was gunned down in a cemetery, Jersey City Police Chife Mike Kelly said.

Then the violence continued at the kosher supermarket, where police officers came under high-powered rifle fire, Kelly said.

"Our officers were under fire for hours," the chief said.

When the shooting finally ended, police found five bodies inside the supermarket. Two of the dead were "the bad guys"—the suspected gunmen, Kelly said, and the civilians.

Two other police officers were wounded, officials said. They were treated at Jersey City Medical Center and released. Among them was Newark SWAT Team member Joseph Kerik, son of former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

Police were investigating what they called three crime scenes: the cemetery where Seals was shot; the supermarket where the five bodies were found; and a stolen U-Haul truck, which police say the gunmen drove from the cemetery to the supermarket. Kelly said the bomb squad was examining a device that was found inside the truck.

The dramatic scene unfolded in an area that has a Catholic school, a few convenience stores, a hairstylist, a synagogue, and a church.

30,000 students were locked down in their schools for hours as the situation unfolded. Jersey City school officials worked on a plan to get students home from school hours after their normal dismissal time.

Gov. Phil Murphy said that he had been briefed. He later issued a statement saying that he was "devastated" by the shooting and paid tribute to the detective who died.

Here's what we know: Suspects identified as David Anderson and Francine Graham Victims identified as Moshe Hirsch Deutsh, Leah Minda Ferencz and Miguel Jason Rodriguez Mayor Steven Fulop says the suspects targeted the Kosher deli Heavy gunfire heard for more than an hour 1 police detective dead; 2 police officers injured including son of former NYPD Cmsr. Bernard Kerik 5 people found dead in a grocery store Several schools locked down for hours



Twitter user Keldy Ortiz posted video with the sounds of rapid gunfire. Bursts of gunfire had been going on for around an hour in the city, just across the river from Manhattan.

"They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago." — Witness Andy Patel

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the site of the shooting and said there had been consistent gunfire.

"I can hear the gunshots. It's like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets," said Patel.

MLK Drive was also cleared of any pedestrians. Video from the scene showed officers taking aim from a corner while heavily armed police stood outside a school.

In another clip posted online, a long stream of armed officers with weapons pointing in several directions walked down a sidewalk.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown and people in all schools in neighboring Bayonne were also ordered to shelter in place.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents responded to the scene to help in the investigation. Several other law enforcement agencies also responded.

The New York Police Department sent emergency services personnel to Jersey City, and its counterterrorism unit was monitoring the situation, although terrorism was not believed to be connected to the situation.

The NJ State Police Benevolent Association asked for prayers for officers in Jersey City.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.