Jersey City shooting: Massive law enforcement response

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY

Jersey City shooting update

At least two police officers were shot in Jersey City on Tuesday. Officials locked down all public schools.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Several law enforcement agencies responded to gunfire in Jersey City where at least one civilian and three police officers have been shot, one fatally, in a standoff Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

Jersey City emergency vehicles

Video posted to Twitter showing several emergency vehicles from Jersey City arriving at about 1:35 p.m. Credit: @fparisi14 via Storyful

The officers were rushed to Jersey City Medical Center. The civilian and the other two cops are in stable condition, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

The Jersey City Police Department, Hudson County Sheriff's Office, New Jersey State Police, FBI, ATF, and even NYPD responded.

Several bystanders posted photos and videos from the area. The images show tense moments as police closed in on the source of the gunshots, which appears to be a convenience store near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Bayview Avenue.

Twitter user @fparisi14 posted a video of several emergency vehicles from the Jersey City Fire Department arriving at about 1:35 p.m. At 3:45 p.m., Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted that the situation was still active "but secure."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

____

