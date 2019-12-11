Son of former NYPD commissioner helped stop Jersey City gunmen

Newark SWAT team member Joseph Kerik, the son of former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, is recovering after he was injured during a wild gunfight in Jersey City.

"He got banged up," Bernard Kerik told FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.' "When they hit the front of the building where the two suspects were, they rammed the building. He was in the back of the armored Humvee. He hurt his back. The opened fired from within the pit."

Two other detectives were in the truck with him.

"His ears were ringing. He was humming but he's ok," said Kerik.

Joseph Kerick, 35, has been on the Newark SWAT team for about nine years.

"He goes through the same kind of things I went through then. I'd rather it not be but it's the life he's chosen so I've got to run with it." — Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik

"He's going to be out for a couple of days, at least. He'll go back to his normal duties," said Bernard Kerik.

Bernard Kerik as a police officer holding his son, Joseph Kerik. Now 34 years old, Joseph Kerik is credited with helping stop two gunmen in Jersey City. (Photo provided by Bernard Kerik)

One police officer was killed as a wild scene unfolded in two locations on Tuesday afternoon.

"Without him and the others and the response from Jersey City, I think a lot more people would have been killed. These guys were loaded for bear. They were bad, bad guys. We'll see where the investigation goes."

On Wednesday, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said security camera footage showed the gunmen targeted a Kosher market where they were found dead with three civilians.

"I am extremely proud of him and the two detectives that were with him that opened fire on the suspects killing them and the rest of the Jersey City Police Department that responded."

Newark SWAT team member Joseph Kerik. (Bernard Kerik)

Kerik expressed his sorrow over the loss of Det. Joe Seals.

"His ability to take guns off the streets, what he did for the community, his service and time for Jersey City. It's a tragic loss not only for Jersey City but for the entire country," said Kerik.