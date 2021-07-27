More names added to star-studded lineup for NYC recovery concert

More names were added Tuesday to the city's recovery concert planned for Central Park next month. Along with Jennifer Hudson, Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon, Andrea Bocelli, Carlos Santana and many others will take the stage on the Great Lawn, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert is scheduled to take place on August 21 despite a concerning rise of COVID cases due to the delta variant. Only those vaccinated will be allowed to attend.

On Tuesday, de Blasio and music industry legend Clive Davis outlined the blockbuster list of performers and speakers for the televised event:

Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Kane Brown, LL Cool J, Elvis Costello, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Day, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Hudson, Wyclef Jean, Journey, The Killers, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Barry Manilow, The NY Philharmonic, Polo G, Carlos Santana, Paul Simon, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen and Rob Thomas.

"It will celebrate a spectacular range of musical genres, styles, and eras while including some of the most iconic artists in the history of music, of modern music," said Davis.

The Great Lawn's capacity is 60,000. 80% of the tickets will be free to the general public while 20% will be for VIP purchase. There will be no social distance requirement for those vaccinated.

Tickets will be released in batches starting August 2 at 10 a.m. with a presale for VIP tickets July 29- Aug. 1.

Further details will be released in the coming weeks.

"We want this to be a concert for the people, but I also want to be clear it has to be a safe concert. It has to be a concert that helps us keep moving forward our recovery. That's what this concert is all about. If you want to go to this concert you have to show proof of vaccination, as simple as that. This is a concert for the ages and it's part of our recovery. Join in our recovery, get vaccinated," said de Blasio.

We Love NYC, The Homecoming Concert is part of a weeklong celebration of the city's recovery from the pandemic, NYC Homecoming Week.

For more information, visit: Homecoming2021.com.

The planned celebration will occur as the city and nation grapple with a spike in COVID cases including breakthrough cases due to the more potent delta variant.

Across the city, there are 901 new reported cases on a 7-day rolling average.