Jake Paul to fight Mike Tyson report claims

article

Retired boxer Mike Tyson is reportedly in talks to fight YouTube star Jake Paul in a boxing match.

The Sun reports that the two are in talks for a pay-per-view fighter later this year.

Tyson is 55-years-old, which is 30-years older than Jake Paul.

Paul has beaten former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a split decision this summer and a knockout in a December rematch. He also has knockout wins against YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA player Nate Robinson and former MMA champ Ben Askren.

Paul has admitted that he has been suffering side effects from his boxing matches.

Paul said in a December interview on "In Depth With Graham Bensinger" he was suffering from memory loss and slurred speech and said boxing is part of the reason.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Paul got his start producing videos on Vine. He went on to play the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. He started his boxing career in Aug. 2018.

In 2021 he founded an organization named 'Boxing Bullies' to help combat bullying.

The social media star drew a lot of attention for his outrageous stunts that make up his YouTube videos, some of which resulted in criminal charges. The FBI raided a home he is believed to have owned in Calabasas, California. The FBI only said that it was part of an ongoing investigation.

Paul made headlines last June after being charged with trespassing and unlawful assembly during a protest in Scottsdale, Arizona where looters broke into a mall. Paul said he was only there filming the protest. The charges were later dropped.

