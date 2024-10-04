Expand / Collapse search

Israel-Hamas war one year later: Oct. 7 NYC protests, vigils and more

Published  October 4, 2024 11:27am EDT
NEW YORK CITY - Monday, Oct. 7, will mark one year since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

Since then, thousands of people have been killed, and despite several efforts for peace, no end appears to be in sight following Iran’s recent missile attack on Israel.

Locally, the war has triggered a number of mass protests across New York City. In addition, many college campuses were wracked this year by divisive pro-Palestinian protests.

What happened on Oct. 7, 2023?

On Oct. 7, 2023, during Rosh Hashanah, a barrage of rockets ricocheted as Hamas-led militants stormed Gaza and other nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in a surprise attack.

The Hamas’ cross-border attack in the Gaza Strip killed 1,200 Israelis – 250 others were taken hostage. 

Gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 15 miles from the Gaza border. In some places, they gunned down civilians and soldiers as Israel’s military scrambled to muster a response.

In response to the attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas, vowing to inflict an "unprecedented price" as Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza. 

Since then, Israel, which had been focused on its war against Hamas in Gaza for nearly a year, has recently begun intensifying attacks against Hezbollah, a powerful militant group in southern Lebanon and other areas.

Monday, Oct. 7 NYC protests: Where are they?

In a post on X, formally Twitter, Within Our Lifetime – an account with over 33K followers – said: "On Monday October 7th Flood New York City For Palestine, stand with Gaza and uplift the Palestinian people resisting genocide by any means necessary since 1948. Call out of work and school, take to the streets and join us throughout the day."

"No work. No school. All out for Gaza," the post read.

Here is a list of gathering points, according to the group:

  • 1:00 pm: Wall Street (NYSE)
  • 2:30 pm: City Hall
  • 3:30 pm: Washington Square Park
  • 4:00 pm: Union Square
  • 5:00 pm: Grand Central
  • 5:30 pm: Times Square
  • 6:00 pm: Columbus Circle

Where are there vigils?

At 10 a.m on Sunday, Oct. 6, the Holocaust Memorial & Tolerance Center of Nassau County will host "a profound and essential gathering."

"As we honor the lives tragically lost and the countless others forever changed by the events of October 7th in Israel, your presence at the unveiling of the October 7th Memorial is not just welcomed—it is crucial," the website said.

For a full list of memorials, vigils and events across NYC, click HERE.

How many people have died in the Israel-Hamas War?

Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire across the Lebanon border almost daily since the day after Hamas’ cross-border attack. Israel declared war on the militant group in the Gaza Strip in response. 

Israeli strikes have killed over 1,000 people in Lebanon over the past two weeks, nearly a quarter of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry. Hundreds of thousands have fled their homes.

Over 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory, and just over half the dead have been women and children, according to local health officials.