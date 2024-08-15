NYC pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt afterparty following Harris-Walz support rally

NYC pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted a Wednesday night afterparty that followed a democratic rally held in support of Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.

Chaos descended on Bird In Hand, a restaurant in Harlem near where prominent democrats – including NY Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams – had gathered earlier in the day to show their support for Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, neither of whom attended the event.

Demonstrators stormed the restaurant during the afterparty.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted a democratic rally held in NYC supporting Kamala Harris's presidential campaign.

When police kicked out the demonstrators, mayhem erupted. Smoke bombs went off and protesters damaged part of the restaurants' outdoor seating area.

According to police, 14 people were taken into custody.

Israel-Hamas war latest

Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza since the beginning of the 10-month-old Israel-Hamas war has passed 40,000, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory. The count does not distinguish civilians from militants.

Israel began striking Gaza after Hamas-led militants stormed across the Israeli border on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage.

Israel seeks Hamas’ destruction and claims it confines its attacks to militants. It blames Hamas for civilian deaths, saying the militants operate from residential neighborhoods laced with tunnels. The fighting has killed 329 Israeli soldiers.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.