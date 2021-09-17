Investigators 'actively' looking for possible connection between Gabby Petito disappearance and double murder

A sheriff's office in Utah is looking for any possible connection between an unsolved double murder and the Gabby Petito missing person's case.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office says it "has been in contact with Florida authorities and we are actively looking into any connection between the Gabby Petito missing person case and the double homicide."

The two murdered women were last seen on Friday evening August 13, 2021, around 9:00-9:30 p.m. leaving Woody’s Bar in Moab, Utah. The bodies of Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found on August 18, 2021, at a campsite in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. The couple had been shot to death.

The office says it continues to investigate any information received concerning the double homicide and "is not ruling anything out at this time."

Schulte worked at Moonflower Community Cooperative in Moab, which is the same location that Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, got into an altercation on Aug. 12. Police responded to that incident but did not file any charges.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with the FBI and the Utah State Bureau of Investigations into the homicide investigation.

The president of the Board of the Moonflower co-op told Fox News that no one from the store witnessed the altercation between Petito and Laundrie on Aug. 12.

Brian Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said in a statement Thursday night that any connection between the two cases will be determined at a later date.

"Law Enforcement has to follow protocol and all leads that they get," Bertolino said. "Whether or not these two cases deserve to be linked will be determined at some point in the future."

Gabby Petito Youtube:

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

COMPLETE GABBY PETITO COVERAGE

'How could you do this to Gabby?' Petito family lashes out against Brian Laundrie

Boyfriend now ‘person of interest’ in case

Long Island woman goes missing during road trip with boyfriend

Gabby Petito case: Boyfriend's family issues statement through lawyer

Report: UT police called to 'incident' 2 weeks before missing report

Boyfriend 'refusing to tell Gabby's family where he last saw her'

Van found at boyfriend's Florida family home

Missing woman's haunting songs on Spotify account may provide answers

READ IT: Police report from disturbance involving Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie

Advertisement

Brian Laundrie's neighbors call on him to end his silence in search for Gabby Petito