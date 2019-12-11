Inside the Museum of the Dog: Belgrave Joe

The skeleton of the famous fox terrier Belgrave Joe is the unofficial mascot of the Museum of The Dog, according to Alan Fausel, the museum’s executive director and CEO.

Joe lived in the UK in the 1880s and was a foundational sire credited with establishing a variety of fox terrier breeds.

Fausel calls him the “Abraham of his breed” because “before him, there were terriers that chased foxes, and after him there were fox terriers.”

Joe lived for 20 years and had lots of offspring.

The skeleton used to be kept at the Royal Veterinary College in the UK but arrived in the U.S. in the 1930s.

The Museum of the Dog is at 101 Park Ave. in Manhattan.

For more information, go to museumofthedog.org.

