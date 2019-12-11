Inside the Museum of the Dog: Salukis

The saluki is an exotic breed that was popular in England.

Alan Fausel, the museum’s executive director and CEO, says the artist Ward focused on the dog’s unique features, like the waviness of the tail and ears. This painting is near the entrance of the museum and Fausel says it’s one of the best works in the collection.

The Museum of the Dog is at 101 Park Ave. in Manhattan.

For more information, go to museumofthedog.org.

WNYW-TV/Fox5 is a media partner of the American Kennel Club.