Inside the Museum of the Dog: Silent Sorrow

The painting titled, 'Silent Sorrow,' depicts King Edward VII’s fox terrier, Caesar.

Much like his mother, Queen Victoria, King Edward VII had a great passion for dogs.

According to Alan Fausel, the museum’s executive director and CEO, Caesar was so important to the King, that Caesar was in the funeral procession ahead of nine heads of state.

The painting shows Caesar moping after the funeral, laying his head on his master’s favorite armchair.

The Museum of the Dog is at 101 Park Ave. in Manhattan.

For more information, go to museumofthedog.org.

