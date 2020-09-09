Indoor dining in NYC to resume Sept. 30 with restrictions

Indoor dining at restaurants in New York City can resume at 25 percent capacity beginning on Sept. 30 with additional safety measures, announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday.

Speaking during a briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo said mask-wearing and social distancing must be practiced. Congregating at bars within restaurants will not be allowed and restaurants must close at midnight. Tables will be required to be six feet apart.

Anyone who sees more than 25 percent of patrons inside a restaurant is encouraged to anonymously call or text an enforcement task force, added Cuomo. Call 833-208-4160 or text 855-904-5036.

All customers will undergo temperature checks at the door and one member of each party will have to provide information for contact tracing if needed.

If New York City hits 2% in COVID-19 positivity rates, the City will immediately reassess. — Mayor Bill de Blasio

Indoor dining is already allowed in restaurants elsewhere in New York state.

“We knew that compliance was lacking in New York City. That was a reason for caution,” said Cuomo.

Neighboring New Jersey recently enacted similar rules.

Cuomo said the state could halt indoor dining if infection rates go up.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement shortly after Cuomo made the announcement.

"If New York City hits 2% in COVID-19 positivity rates, the City will immediately reassess," said the mayor.

But if it remains steady, New York City could lift more restrictions on indoor dining starting Nov. 1, when Cuomo said the state will look at the infection data and decide whether to allow increased capacity at restaurants.

With the Associated Press