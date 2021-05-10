Free Metro-Cards, passes on Metro-North, LIRR in bid to get more people vaccinated
NEW YORK - In an effort to increase vaccinations across New York State, free tickets are being offered in exchange for getting vaccinated.
From May 12- May 16, the MTA is rolling out a pilot program of free Metro Cards, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road tickets for anyone receiving a vaccination at certain subway, LIRR and Metro-North hubs.
"Get a shot and take a free ride on the MTA," announced Cuomo. "On LIRR and Metro-North, get two, free, one-way trips anywhere in the service area. You get a free seven-day, unlimited MetroCard for everyone."
The governor, flanked by the heads of NYC Transit and the MTA, said that the state has seen a worrisome drop in vaccinations.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!
"The vaccination rate has declined. This is not a New York phenomenon. This is a nationwide phenomenon," said Cuomo.
Those choosing not to get vaccinated are mostly young Americans and those doubtful of the safety of the vaccine, added the governor.
Anyone wanting a vaccination can get the Johnson and Johnson single-dose shot at various walk-up sites:
Penn Station - 34th Street Corridor
Open: 3 PM - 8 PM
Grand Central Terminal - Vanderbilt Hall
Open: 8 AM - 1 PM
East 180th Street (Bronx)
Open: 8 AM - 1 PM
179th Street (Queens)
Open: 8 AM - 1 PM
Coney Island (Brooklyn)
Open: 8 AM - 1 PM
Broadway Junction (Brooklyn)
Open: 3 PM - 8 PM
Hempstead (LIRR)
Open: 3 PM - 8 PM
Ossining (Metro-North)
Open: 3 PM - 8 PM
On May 7, the NYC subway system saw a record 2.23 million riders, the most on a single day since the pandemic began.
Advertisement
Also on May 7, LIRR hit a pandemic high of 101,600 riders. Metro-North saw 83,100 trips on the same day, a new pandemic weekday high.