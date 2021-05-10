Free Metro-Cards, passes on Metro-North, LIRR in bid to get more people vaccinated

In an effort to increase vaccinations across New York State, free tickets are being offered in exchange for getting vaccinated.

From May 12- May 16, the MTA is rolling out a pilot program of free Metro Cards, Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road tickets for anyone receiving a vaccination at certain subway, LIRR and Metro-North hubs.

"Get a shot and take a free ride on the MTA," announced Cuomo. "On LIRR and Metro-North, get two, free, one-way trips anywhere in the service area. You get a free seven-day, unlimited MetroCard for everyone."

The governor, flanked by the heads of NYC Transit and the MTA, said that the state has seen a worrisome drop in vaccinations.

"The vaccination rate has declined. This is not a New York phenomenon. This is a nationwide phenomenon," said Cuomo.

Those choosing not to get vaccinated are mostly young Americans and those doubtful of the safety of the vaccine, added the governor.

Anyone wanting a vaccination can get the Johnson and Johnson single-dose shot at various walk-up sites:

Penn Station - 34th Street Corridor

Open: 3 PM - 8 PM

Grand Central Terminal - Vanderbilt Hall

Open: 8 AM - 1 PM

East 180th Street (Bronx)

Open: 8 AM - 1 PM

179th Street (Queens)

Open: 8 AM - 1 PM

Coney Island (Brooklyn)

Open: 8 AM - 1 PM

Broadway Junction (Brooklyn)

Open: 3 PM - 8 PM

Hempstead (LIRR)

Open: 3 PM - 8 PM

Ossining (Metro-North)

Open: 3 PM - 8 PM

On May 7, the NYC subway system saw a record 2.23 million riders, the most on a single day since the pandemic began.

Also on May 7, LIRR hit a pandemic high of 101,600 riders. Metro-North saw 83,100 trips on the same day, a new pandemic weekday high.