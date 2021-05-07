IHOP responds to Adam Sandler with free milkshakes on Long Island

I-Hop locations across Long Island are dedicating an entire day to actor and comedian Adam Sandler after video went viral of the star being told he'd have to wait for a table.

Last week, Sandler went into the I-HOP in Manhassett but left when hostess Dayanna Rodas, 17, told him there was a 30-minute wait.

"He had a mask obviously, it's hard to recognize people," Rodas told FOX 5 News. "Also, he had a beard. I have never seen Adam Sandler with a beard so I was like I don’t think it's him."

Rodas shared video of the exchange on TikTok with a clown face filter.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Sandler got wind of the video and responded on Twitter: "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes."

IHOP wants to make it up to the Sandler with a freebie inspired by him.

‘All You Can Drink Milkshake Monday’ will be in effect on May 10 from Noon to 8 p.m. at all 19 locations.

For every milkshake sold nationwide on Monday, I-HOP will also donate one dollar, up to $50,000, to Comedy Gives Back. The organization helps comedians who lost income during the COVID shutdown.