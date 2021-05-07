Expand / Collapse search

IHOP responds to Adam Sandler with free milkshakes on Long Island

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Nassau County
All 19 IHOP locations on Long Island are offering free milkshakes on May 10 from Noon to 8 p.m. after actor Adam Sandler was turned away from the Manhasset location.

NEW YORK - I-Hop locations across Long Island are dedicating an entire day to actor and comedian Adam Sandler after video went viral of the star being told he'd have to wait for a table.

Last week, Sandler went into the I-HOP in Manhassett but left when hostess Dayanna Rodas, 17, told him there was a 30-minute wait.

"He had a mask obviously, it's hard to recognize people," Rodas told FOX 5 News. "Also, he had a beard. I have never seen Adam Sandler with a beard so I was like I don’t think it's him."

Rodas shared video of the exchange on TikTok with a clown face filter.

Adam Sandler on Long Island

Adam Sandler has been popping up around Nassau County. People don't always recognize him.

Sandler got wind of the video and responded on Twitter: "For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes."

IHOP wants to make it up to the Sandler with a freebie inspired by him.

‘All You Can Drink Milkshake Monday’ will be in effect on May 10 from Noon to 8 p.m. at all 19 locations.

For every milkshake sold nationwide on Monday, I-HOP will also donate one dollar, up to $50,000, to Comedy Gives Back. The organization helps comedians who lost income during the COVID shutdown.