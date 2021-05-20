Iconic Plaza Hotel reopens as NYC welcomes back tourists

Manhattan's iconic Plaza Hotel has reopened as New York City continues to welcome back tourists as it continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel had been closed for over a year since the pandemic began but is now finally prepared to welcome back guests. Extra cleaning protocols have been put in place along with in-room COVID tests, and guests will have the option to use contact-less check-in service.

Also, the famed Palm Court, New York City's most famous destination for afternoon tea has reopened as well.

Originally opened in 1907, the Central Park South landmark says it hopes to have 100 percent occupancy of its guest rooms and suits by late fall.