Ice storm to hit Tri-State with more winter weather

The cold but enjoyable Valentine's Day weather won't last long, as more icy winter weather is expected to hit much of the Tri-State area.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire New York City area from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, yet another storm will bring mostly freezing rain to New York City, with total ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch.

Parts of northern New Jersey and Orange County in New York are also under an Ice Storm Warning. New Jersey could see total ice accumulations of three tenths to hone half of an inch, along with up to one inch of snow and sleet in some areas.

The storm will make travel conditions difficult and possibly hazardous.