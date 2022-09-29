Hurricane Ian viral footage: Water bursts through condo like a scene out of 'The Shining'

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark.

One viral video showed why a disastrous event like a hurricane can truly make nightmares become reality for many. It looked like it was taken right out of "The Shining." Except instead of blood, it's most likely sewage and rain water.

Video captured a door to a condominium in Naples, Florida, which buckled from the storm surge as Hurricane Ian neared the city on Wednesday, September 28.

The footage taken by Radu Mariginean captures the moment a door at Lausanne Condominium burst at the seams, showing water pouring into the building.

Mariginean’s wife, Alexis, who originally shared the footage to Twitter, told Storyful that her husband was at the doorway due to a fire alarm going off in their building.

"He went to go make sure we didn’t have to evacuate because of a fire, and he had to take the stairwell because we couldn’t take the elevators," she said. "He was recording the water in the stairwell and then the door buckled in."

She noted in the video’s caption that he "lost his shoes" in the incident.

Alexis shared aftermath photos of the door the day after, showing it completely detached from its doorframe

The National Weather Service reported that Hurricane Ian made landfall around 3 pm on Wednesday near Cayo Costa as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum wind speeds of 150 mph. It was later downgraded to a tropical storm as it moved north.

The devastation began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both the state's coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses — nearly a quarter of utility customers. At least one man was confirmed dead.

Aerial photos from the Fort Myers area, a few miles west of where Ian struck land, showed homes ripped from their slabs and deposited among shredded wreckage. Businesses near the beach were completely razed, leaving just twisted debris. Broken docks floated at odd angles beside damaged boats, and fires smoldered on lots where houses once stood.

