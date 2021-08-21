Hurricane Henri landfall: Emergency supply list to help prepare

Millions of people in the U.S. Northeast are bracing themselves for the landfall of Hurricane Henri.

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory late Saturday morning upgrading the tropical storm to a hurricane.

Storm surge, hurricane conditions and rainfall that could cause flooding are expected to begin as early as Saturday. Henri is expected to make landfall by Sunday afternoon.

Regardless of where it hits, broad impacts were expected across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet is possible from Flushing, New York, to Chatham, Massachusetts, and for parts of the North Shore and South Shore of Long Island, the hurricane center said.

Rainfall between 3 to 6 inches is expected Sunday through Monday.

Officials in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York cautioned that people could lose power for days. Outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo pleaded with New York residents to make last-minute preparations, warning that the storm could be as devastating as Superstorm Sandy in some parts of the state.

"We have short notice. We’re talking about tomorrow," Cuomo said. "So if you have to move, if you have to stock up, if you have to get to higher ground, it has to be today. Please."

MELVILLE, NY - AUGUST 21: A highway sign warns of Hurricane Henri as it tracks towards the area on August 21, 2021 in Melville, New York. Henri is expected to make landfall along Long Island's eastern coast tomorrow and will bring heavy rain, wind, a Expand

Here's a basic supply list to prepare for when a hurricane is approaching.

Hurricane survival supply kit

To assemble your kit, store items in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

A basic emergency supply kit could include the following recommended items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and an NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Additional hurricane emergency supplies

Since Spring of 2020, the CDC has recommended people include additional items in their kits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus or other viruses and the flu.

Consider adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:

Cloth face coverings (for everyone ages 2 and above), soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids, or laxatives

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler's checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification, and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels, and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles, or other activities for children

For more information, click here to see FEMA's recommendations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.