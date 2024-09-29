Hurricane Helene death toll rises to at least 64 after storm wreaks havoc across southeastern US

As of Sunday morning, at least 64 people were killed after massive rains from powerful Hurricane Helene left people stranded.

The storm hit the Big Bend region of Florida Thursday night as a Category 4 hurricane and ravaged parts of Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee. At least 25 of the deaths reported were in South Carolina.

As of Sunday, power outages remain across several states affecting nearly 2.5 million customers – a major improvement from the peak of the storm, when 4.7 million were without power.

And as communities across the region continue their recovery efforts, Pres. Joe Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Florida and North Carolina , freeing up federal money to help the countless people who have been affected by the disaster .

Devastating storm surge, near 100 mph wind gusts slam Florida

In this aerial view, power crews work on the lines after Hurricane Helene passed offshore on September 27, 2024 in Crystal River, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Helene's storm surge caused catastrophic damage along Florida's Gulf Coast, where more than 200,000 utility customers remained without power Sunday. The Big Bend region experienced surges exceeding 15 feet, while Clearwater Beach and Tampa saw their highest levels in decades.

The small barrier island of Treasure Island was particularly devastated, with widespread flooding and property damage.



Wind gusts measured as high as 99 mph in Perry , Florida as Helene made landfall.

Following landfall, the storm quickly moved through Georgia , the Carolinas and Tennessee , uprooting trees, splintering homes and overwhelming rivers and dams.

A catastrophic flood threat was narrowly avoided Saturday along the Nolichucky River in East Tennessee as the remnants of Helene unleashed torrential rainfall , pushing the river to the brink of a critical emergency.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a dire Flash Flood Emergency late Friday as the Nolichucky Dam in Greeneville was feared to be teetering on the verge of collapse, threatening imminent danger to communities downstream. However, the dam survived the onslaught and the waters, while still several feet above record flood stage, are starting to recede.

This comes after a record-breaking 28 Flash Flood Emergencies were issued across the Southeast, including Georgia, western North Carolina , parts of South Carolina and Virginia . Friday saw the most Flash Flood Emergencies issued in a single day nationwide.

Even as the storm weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, its devastating effects continued to be felt.

Dozens of water rescues as record floods slam western North Carolina, Atlanta

In North Carolina, the storm's torrential rains caused catastrophic flooding, particularly in the Asheville area. At least 50 water rescues were reported, and tragically, 19 lives were lost. The flooding was so severe that parts of the state remained underwater days after the storm passed.

One group of friends in Boone canoed the flooded South Fork New River for 32 minutes, landing at a washed out road on Friday.

"We saw trailers floating by, and cars toppled over", one of the friends said.

Friends talk after having canoed the flooded South Fork New River for 32 minutes and landing at a washed out road on September 27, 2024 in Boone, North Carolina. (Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images)

Atlanta experienced its first-ever Flash Flood Emergency , breaking a 138-year-old rainfall record with 11.18 inches in two days. This caused severe flooding that submerged entire neighborhoods.

Rescue crews worked tirelessly to save stranded individuals, including a woman who was rescued by FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen . Hearing her cries for help while reporting nearby, Van Dillen immediately jumped into action to save her from the rising floodwaters.

Helene, which is now post-tropical, will continue to bring the threat of flooding rains as the system meanders across the East, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Around 2-4 inches of additional rain is likely from Western Tennessee into Ohio. Additional rain is expected in the Northern Appalachian Mountains. Helene's lingering effects should finally exit the Northeast late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Associated Press and FOX Weather contributed to this report.