Hurricane Beryl 2024 tracker: Could the storm impact the NYC area?

Hurricane Beryl remains a dangerous major hurricane as it continues to move westward in the Atlantic. Could it impact the NYC area?

Here's what we know about the storm's path, timing and local impacts:

Projected path of Hurricane Beryl

According to the current forecast track, Hurricane Beryl is expected to move across the Caribbean through the middle of the week and then near Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula at the end of the week before entering the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane's strength begs the question: Will the NYC area be impacted?

The latest forecast cone for Beryl. (FOX Weather)

"Beryl will not impact the Tri-State Area," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said. "We are under the influence of high pressure, which is preventing Beryl from turning up the East Coast."

Hurricane Beryl spaghetti models

Spaghetti models (FOX Weather)

Hurricane Beryl updates

Beryl became the earliest Category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record on Sunday, beating Hurricane Dennis’s previous record set on July 8, 2005. Beryl weakened to a Category 3 storm on Monday morning but regained Category 4 strength a few hours later.

Despite expectations of weakening in the central Caribbean around midweek, Beryl is still forecast to retain its hurricane status.

Hurricane Beryl current location

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Hurricane Beryl was about 70 miles east of Grenada and about 90 miles south-southeast of St. Vincent.

(FOX Weather)

Hurricane Beryl has maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and a minimum central pressure of 959 millibars, making it a Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

How strong will Beryl get?

Models strength forecast (FOX Weather)

When is hurricane season?

Earlier this year, NOAA released its seasonal hurricane outlook for the Atlantic basin, and due to warm waters and a diminishing El Niño, the agency believes the year could be ferocious.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Independence Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

FOX 26 Houston and FOX Weather helped contribute to this report.