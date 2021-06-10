Hungry hungry hippo: San Antonio Zoo residents get watermelon treats

A hippopotamus was literally a "hungry hungry hippo" after it smashed open a watermelon in one chomp at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday.

Footage shared by the San Antonio Zoo, located in San Antonio, Texas, shows a hippo biting down on the watermelon in slow motion, demonstrating the power of its jaws.

"What better way to kick off summer than a good old-fashioned hippo watermelon smash?" the zoo wrote on its social media platforms.

According to Popular Science, female hippos’ bites have been measured at 1,800 pound-force per square inch, with male hippos reportedly too aggressive to test.

The San Antonio Zoo is a nonprofit organization committed to securing a future for wildlife, according to the zoo’s website.

"Through its passion and expertise in animal care, conservation, and education, the zoo’s mission is to inspire its community to love, engage with, act for and protect animals and the places they live," the zoo wrote.

The zoo welcomes more than 1 million visitors each year and is open year-round.

Storyful contributed to this story.