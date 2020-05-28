Hundreds of salons, spas may defy NJ governor's order and reopen

The operators of more than a thousand salons and spas in New Jersey plan to defy Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order and reopen next week, according to reports.

Under the governor's coronavirus pandemic executive order, salons and spas are classified as "recreational," which are considered "nonessential" businesses, and must stay shuttered. Murphy has allowed some businesses to reopen with certain restrictions but hasn't given a date for salons and spas.

Jack Panico, the owner of Panico Salon and Spa, which has locations in Oradell and Ridgewood, said he and other owners just want the administration to communicate a plan.

"Give us a date before the weekend. Give us a date, talk to us," Panico told FOX 5 NY. "You let people start working on their lives. They have families. They need to connect."

Many of those owners say they are at a breaking point. They say they're taking necessary precautions to make sure their clients are safe and they will open their doors on June 1.

The governor has consistently said that reopening the economy will be based on the latest data and the conditions on the ground.

Through Wednesday, New Jersey had reported 156,628 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases and 11,339 deaths, although many public health experts believe the true numbers are likely much higher.