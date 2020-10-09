article

This year's general election in New Jersey featuring the presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is being conducted largely by mail. And you can track the progress of your submitted ballot to make sure that your vote is counted. (Polling sites on Election Day will be open, too, with accommodations for voters with disabilities.)

In light of the risks posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the state legislature and the governor expanded mail-in voting from certain local races to include the statewide general election.

County elections officials are required to mail ballots to all registered voters. (You can find out more about how to request a ballot and vote by mail here.)

"Either return your ballot by mail, deliver it to your county Board of Elections office, place it in one of the secure ballot drop boxes located throughout your county, or bring it to your polling place," the state's Division of Elections says on its website. "Remember only you, the voter, can bring your ballot to your polling place on Election Day."

Once you fill out your ballot and return it either by mail or by hand, you can track that ballot's progress through the system. To do so, you must register for a My Voter Record account. You will need either your state voter ID number, your driver's license number (must be a New Jersey license), or the last four digits of your Social Security number. (The state suggests using your voter ID, which you can find by checking your voter registration.)

To begin the ballot tracking process, sign up for a My Voter Record account. If you already have an account, go straight to the Voter Record portal and check your ballot's status in the elections system.

NOTE: You can see important dates about New Jersey's elections and voting process here. Peruse this information about how to receive and submit your ballot.

