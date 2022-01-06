How NYC's vaccine mandate is impacting independent workers

Anna Harasim owns a cleaning service based in Queens. She says New York City's vaccine mandate has already hurt her business.

"It's hard. It's really hard," Harasim said. "I have lost a few cleaners. They just quit their jobs."

The city is now requiring independent workers including house cleaners, nannies, private tutors, and moving companies to verify they are vaccinated. Harasim says many of her clients have been asking to see her employee's vaccine records since vaccines became available.

"Many asking just because they have family members older or sick," Harasim said.

Monique Moskowitz owns the Absolute Best Care Agency nanny service.

"Once the vaccine came out, the clients were asking for nannies that were vaccinated," Moskowitz said.

So, Moskowitz says the city's new vaccine mandate will not impact her business at all because parents have already been mandating vaccines for their nannies.

"Clients are only asking for candidates that have their vaccine," Moskowitz said. "We started collecting their cards for their profiles."

Employees working for companies like OZ Moving have been providing proof of vaccination for months because they say apartment and commercial buildings have been demanding it.

"Some buildings are asking to see the movers individual certificates," said Nancy Zafrani, OZ Moving's General Manager. "Some are asking for the company to verify the vaccination of the employees."

And now, independent businesses like OZ Moving are providing additional proof with a vaccine mandate form from the city. Zafrani saying "It essentially is a statement that we are in compliance with the mandate."