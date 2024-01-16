How much snow fell? Totals so far for NY, NJ, CT

The New York City area is getting its first look at how much snow fell during a winter storm that's sweeping the area.

It looks like NYC broke its "snowless streak" early Tuesday morning, with preliminary reports showing 1 inch of snow recorded at JFK Airport in Queens. This halts the record number of days without one inch of snow at 702 days.

Check below to find your area:

NY snow totals

NYC

Greenpoint: 0.5"

Central Park: 0.6"

JFK Airport: 1.0"

La Guardia Airport: 0.6"

Long Island

Manhasset Hills: 0.6"

Upton: 0.8"

Ridge: 0.5"

Islip Airport: 0.5"

West Islip: 0.5"

NJ snow totals

Newark Airport: 0.7"

CT snow totals