Expand / Collapse search

How much snow fell? Totals so far for NY, NJ, CT

Published 
Updated 7:42AM
Weather
FOX 5 NY

How much snow fell, how much to expect: NYC Weather

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods is tracking the winter storm as the NYC woke up to the first sizable accumulation in nearly two years! Here's where the snow -- and storm -- are headed.

NEW YORK - The New York City area is getting its first look at how much snow fell during a winter storm that's sweeping the area.

It looks like NYC broke its "snowless streak" early Tuesday morning, with preliminary reports showing 1 inch of snow recorded at JFK Airport in Queens. This halts the record number of days without one inch of snow at 702 days.

Check below to find your area:

NY snow totals

NYC

  • Greenpoint: 0.5"
  • Central Park: 0.6"
  • JFK Airport: 1.0"
  • La Guardia Airport: 0.6"

Long Island

  • Manhasset Hills: 0.6"
  • Upton: 0.8"
  • Ridge: 0.5"
  • Islip Airport: 0.5"
  • West Islip: 0.5"

NJ snow totals

  • Newark Airport: 0.7"

CT snow totals

  • Bridgeport Airport: 0.2"