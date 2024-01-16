How much snow fell? Totals so far for NY, NJ, CT
NEW YORK - The New York City area is getting its first look at how much snow fell during a winter storm that's sweeping the area.
It looks like NYC broke its "snowless streak" early Tuesday morning, with preliminary reports showing 1 inch of snow recorded at JFK Airport in Queens. This halts the record number of days without one inch of snow at 702 days.
Check below to find your area:
NY snow totals
NYC
- Greenpoint: 0.5"
- Central Park: 0.6"
- JFK Airport: 1.0"
- La Guardia Airport: 0.6"
Long Island
- Manhasset Hills: 0.6"
- Upton: 0.8"
- Ridge: 0.5"
- Islip Airport: 0.5"
- West Islip: 0.5"
NJ snow totals
- Newark Airport: 0.7"
CT snow totals
- Bridgeport Airport: 0.2"