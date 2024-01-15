NYC snow forecast: How much to expect and how long it will last

The weather forecast shows snow is sticking in NYC tonight – like it or not – and how much total accumulation we see when the storm ends tomorrow evening largely depends on how cold the air stays and how much moisture we see. As of Monday night, forecasters say NYC could see up to 4 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather alerts that stretch from NJ to Long Island, as ice is expected to create hazardous conditions that will impact the Tuesday morning commute. New York City also issued a travel advisory, and Alternate Side Parking Regulations will be suspended Tuesday. New Jersey has implemented a weather-related speed restriction on the Turnpike.

Several school districts across the tri-state area have already begun announcing closings and delays. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CLICK HERE

Forecast snow totals through Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Timeline: When will NYC see snow?

8 p.m. Monday: A winter weather advisory is in effect for New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut: Temperatures will continue to linger below 30 degrees. This first round of snowfall should be light and powdery snow, according to the NWS.

The FOX Model snows snow for New York and Philadelphia but they are very close to the rain snow line. (FOX Weather)

Midnight Tuesday: Snowfall rates rise to about 0.5 inches per hour until 8 a.m., the NWS says.

8 a.m. Tuesday: New Yorkers could wake up to 1 to 1 1/2 inches of snow accumulation, though up to 4 inches overnight is possible. Warmer air will be moving into our area, which means the snowfall is likely to mix with sleet and freezing drizzle. The snow, at this point, will be wet and heavy.

These conditions may also lead to icy roads and sidewalks, creating challenging travel as most people head back to work and school after the holiday weekend. Morning commuters could face hazardous conditions as visibility is reduced.

Snow is likely to remain powdery in northeastern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and the interior of Connecticut.

11 a.m. Tuesday: This is the most likely point for snow to transition into rain. The precipitation may become lighter, according to the NWS. Temperatures will rise to the low 30s.

1 p.m. Tuesday: Winter weather alerts end. Rain could transition back to snow. This new wave of snow won't lead to much accumulation.

Tuesday night: The snow will clear by nightfall, but freezing temperatures will remain. Tuesday's expected low is around 21 degrees.

Winter weather alerts in effect through Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. (FOX Weather)

According to the National Weather Service, New York City could see as much as 4 inches of snow, a projection that forecaster increased Monday evening.

This means the city could break its streak: NYC hasn't seen at least an inch of snow in about two years. So far, New York City is 8.6 inches below average for snow this season.

Here are the expected snowfall totals throughout the region:

NYC and Long Island

NYC: 3.6"

JFK Airport: 3.1"

Syosset: 3.2"

Islip: 2.7"

Westhampton: 2.5"

Montauk: 2.1"

New Jersey

Newark: 3.9"

Paramus: 3.8"

West Milford: 4.8"

Lower Hudson Valley

White Plains: 3.7"

New City: 3.9"

Cold Spring: 4.4"

Middletown: 4.3"

Connecticut

Bridgeport: 3.7"

Danbury: 3.6"

New Haven: 3.5"

Waterbury: 3.5"

East Haddam: 3.0"

Norwich: 2.6"

New London: 2.6"

If New York City can't get the inch this week, keep an eye on the forecast for next week to break the streaks.

The rest of the week should see temperatures that struggle to make it out of the 30s.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 10-30% chance of snowfall exceeding 3 inches Thursday night into Friday night.

"At this time this looks to be a prolonged light snow event, but m ore clarity is expected through midweek," according to the agency.