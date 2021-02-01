How much snow are we getting in New Jersey?

article

Here are some unofficial snow totals so far in New Jersey from the major winter storm that is hitting the region.

Mount Laurel had 3.3 inches by 7 a.m. on Monday.

Springdale in Camden County had 3.5 inches by 8:30 a.m.

In Hunterdon County, Readington Twp. already had 6.2 inches by 6:30 a.m. and Flemington had 6 inches.

In Mercer County, Ewing had 6.5 at 8 a.m.

Port Reading in Middlesex County had a report of 9.5 inches of snow by 8:20 a.m. and Perth Amboy had 7 inches by 5 a.m.

Advertisement

STATE OF EMERGENCY IN NJ

In Monmouth County, Manalapan Twp. had 7.5 inches by 8 a.m., Hazlet had 7 inches at 5:30 a.m., Long Branch reported 6 inches by 7 a.m.

In Morris County, Morristown reported 8 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Rocky Hill in Somerset County saw 8 inches by 8 a.m.

WINTER STORM SLAMS NJ

In Sussex County, Byram Twp. had 5 inches by 5:30 a.m. and Stockholm had 4 inches by 7 a.m.

In Warren County, Hackettstown had 6.5 inches at 7 a.m.