Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
10
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 9:00 AM EST until MON 3:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County, Western Ulster County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
High Wind Warning
from MON 7:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County

How much snow are we getting in New Jersey?

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New Jersey
Snow is seen in a yard in Westfield, N.J. on Feb. 1, 2021.

NEW JERSEY - Here are some unofficial snow totals so far in New Jersey from the major winter storm that is hitting the region.

Mount Laurel had 3.3 inches by 7 a.m. on Monday.

Springdale in Camden County had 3.5 inches by 8:30 a.m.

In Hunterdon County, Readington Twp. already had 6.2 inches by 6:30 a.m. and Flemington had 6 inches.

In Mercer County, Ewing had 6.5 at 8 a.m.

Port Reading in Middlesex County had a report of 9.5 inches of snow by 8:20 a.m. and Perth Amboy had 7 inches by 5 a.m.

STATE OF EMERGENCY IN NJ

In Monmouth County, Manalapan Twp. had 7.5 inches by 8 a.m., Hazlet had 7 inches at 5:30 a.m., Long Branch reported 6 inches by 7 a.m.

In Morris County, Morristown reported 8 inches at 5:30 a.m.

Rocky Hill in Somerset County saw 8 inches by 8 a.m.

WINTER STORM SLAMS NJ

In Sussex County, Byram Twp. had 5 inches by 5:30 a.m. and Stockholm had 4 inches by 7 a.m.

In Warren County, Hackettstown had 6.5 inches at 7 a.m.