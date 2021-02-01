How much snow are we getting in New Jersey?
NEW JERSEY - Here are some unofficial snow totals so far in New Jersey from the major winter storm that is hitting the region.
Mount Laurel had 3.3 inches by 7 a.m. on Monday.
Springdale in Camden County had 3.5 inches by 8:30 a.m.
In Hunterdon County, Readington Twp. already had 6.2 inches by 6:30 a.m. and Flemington had 6 inches.
In Mercer County, Ewing had 6.5 at 8 a.m.
Port Reading in Middlesex County had a report of 9.5 inches of snow by 8:20 a.m. and Perth Amboy had 7 inches by 5 a.m.
In Monmouth County, Manalapan Twp. had 7.5 inches by 8 a.m., Hazlet had 7 inches at 5:30 a.m., Long Branch reported 6 inches by 7 a.m.
In Morris County, Morristown reported 8 inches at 5:30 a.m.
Rocky Hill in Somerset County saw 8 inches by 8 a.m.
In Sussex County, Byram Twp. had 5 inches by 5:30 a.m. and Stockholm had 4 inches by 7 a.m.
In Warren County, Hackettstown had 6.5 inches at 7 a.m.