Winter storm hits New Jersey with heavy snow, strong winds

Road crews on Monday were busy around New Jersey as a winter storm packing strong winds dumps heavy snow around much of the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday declared a state of emergency in order to deploy resources as needed. Murphy also closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel and the state's six mega sites that distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

All New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line. New York Waterway ferries also were suspended.

Major winter storm targets New York City

The New Jersey Department of Transportation also issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on several of the state's interstate highways.

The restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states, and all motorists are being strongly encouraged to stay off the roads.

Trained spotters early Monday reported 7 inches of snow in Hunterdon County, the National Weather Service said.

A winter storm warning remained in effect until Tuesday for much of the state. Forecasters were predicting Sussex, Warren, and Morris counties in the north could see additional snow accumulations of 16 to 22 inches.

The central part of the state could get an additional 10 to 15 inches.

