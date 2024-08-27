How much are New York parents spending on school supplies?

A new school year means new teachers, backpacks, pencils, and supplies.

With the start of school just around the corner, parents are hitting the stores to get all the supplies their kids need for the school year.

New York is the highest-spending state for the back-to-school season, according to a July survey conducted by Coupon Bird .

The findings from the Coupon Bird survey came from 2,500 U.S. parents of school-age children from every state.

Parents in New York spend roughly $1,123, Coupon Bird said.

How much do parents spend nationwide?

In fact, parents nationwide spend an average of $701 per child, per year, on back-to-school items, according to a new survey. This figure includes everything from clothing to basic supplies to class-specific items.

The other highest-spending states for the back-to-school season are Florida ($1,095), and California ($1,078), according to the survey.

On the opposite end, Louisiana ($321), Mississippi ($336), and West Virginia ($352) were found to be the lowest-spending states for parents buying school gear.

Some 32% of the U.S. parents surveyed said they anticipate spending between $500 and $749 per child on back-to-school expenses. Another 24% of parents said they budget for between $250 and $499.

Only 3% of those surveyed said they spend between $0 and $99 per child, per year, on school gear.

Are schools asking too much for back-to-school supplies?

As more parents feel the financial strain of higher prices, many say that school districts are asking for too much when it comes to school supplies.

In a separate survey by personal finance website WalletHub , more than 3 in 4 parents (79%) said that schools are asking parents to buy too much during the back-to-school season.

Most parents (86%) surveyed said they believe the cost of education has gotten out of control, and more than half (52%) said they will have to spend more on school supplies later in the year.

Parents are projected to spend $31.3 billion collectively on back-to-school shopping, according to Deloitte's 2024 back-to-school survey, which added that clothing and school supplies account for the most.

