NJ mother says restaurant denied her family service over autistic son

A New Jersey mother is seeking an apology after she says a restaurant refused to serve her and her 2.5-year-old autistic son, a moment she captured on video that has since gone viral.

Heather, who requested that her last name not be shared, said she was "in complete shock" when a manager at Houston’s restaurant in Hackensack asked her to leave due to her son’s behavior.

"I think every kid with a disability has the right to dine wherever they please," Heather said.

Heather said the incident began last Friday when she arrived at the restaurant with her son, Hopper, and a friend. She put their names on the waiting list and noted that the staff at the counter was aware she was with a toddler. However, once they were seated, she requested a highchair, only to be told the restaurant does not provide them.

"I said, ‘Can I bring his stroller over? He needs to be strapped in; he has a disability and can’t sit in a restaurant unless he is strapped in,’" Heather explained. When the request was denied, she asked to speak with the manager.

Heather managed to calm her son after he became fussy, and the table placed their orders. But when the food arrived, so did the manager, who informed Heather that they would not be serving them.

In the video that now has more than 15 million views, the manager can be heard saying, "We’re actually going to cut this short tonight. Sorry, but we won’t be serving you tonight."

"It was extremely hard to see that happen to my son," Heather said. "He was recently diagnosed, so I haven't really even fully processed it yet, so it's kind of my first time advocating for him."

Houston’s, which is part of the Hillstone Restaurant Group, has a policy on its website explaining that its dining environment may not be ideal for young children.

The policy states, "We do not offer child seating nor do we allow strollers in the dining room."

Hillstone Restaurant Group also asks that parents keep children at the table and calm vocal infants outside the dining area.

Heather told FOX 5 that she wouldn't have gone t Houston's if she had known about the restrictions. "If I knew they wouldn’t have highchairs, no, I wouldn’t have gone."

Heather is still waiting for an apology from the restaurant. FOX 5 reached out to Houston’s for comment, but they directed inquiries to guest services, which has yet to respond.