2 stabbed after masked men swarm guest outside Hofstra during high school graduation

article

Five masked men stabbed two people outside Hofstra University's sports complex on Long Island after Uniondale Charter School’s graduation, a source told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

A source has confirmed that after the graduation concluded, the masked attackers targeted an adult who was a guest outside David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex after 4 p.m.

The adult was slashed in the leg, and the student graduate he knew was slashed in the ear, the source said.

Academy Charter High Schools said they were told that it is believed the incident was related to a domestic dispute.

"All those entering the graduation passed through magnetometers. We underscore that this incident took place outside of the graduation venue. Our security team is cooperating with Nassau County Police and Hofstra Public safety officers," Academy Charter High Schools said in a statement.

Both victims were transported and are expected to survive.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.