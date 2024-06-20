Hofstra ambush attack: 6 charged after 2 slashed outside charter school graduation

Six men face gang assault charges after two people were slashed at Long Island's Hofstra University after a high school graduation ceremony on Wednesday.

Sources told FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg that masked men ambushed a guest after 4 p.m. outside David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex, where the Academy Charter High School graduation ceremony was held.

The targeted victim was slashed in the leg, and another person trying to intervene was slashed in the ear. Sources said one of the victims was an attendee, and the other was a student.

The following individuals were taken into police custody:

Isaiah Moore, 19, of Uniondale

Devon Moore, 19, of Hempstead

Taiwan Jackson, 23, of Hempstead

Unique Pruitt, 21, of Hempstead

Devon Fenner, 18, of Hempstead

Zachariah Fulton, 19, of Hempstead

All six face gang assault and weapons charges and were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

"All those entering the graduation passed through magnetometers. We underscore that this incident took place outside of the graduation venue. Our security team is cooperating with Nassau County Police and Hofstra Public safety officers," Academy Charter High Schools said in a statement.

It is unclear what motivated the attack, but school officials were told it was believed to be a domestic dispute.

