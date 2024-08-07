Homeless man charged in 2 Queens stabbings: NYPD
QUEENS - A homeless man is in custody in connection with two stabbings in Queens on Tuesday night, police said.
Feruz Radjabov, 40, is charged with attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and harassment.
The first stabbing happened at Bolla Market on North Conduit Avenue in Ozone Park just after 5 p.m.
A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the back.
The second stabbing also happened on Conduit Avenue at the A subway station.
A 67-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and is in critical condition.