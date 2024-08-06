2 men stabbed in Queens: 1 critical, suspect in custody

Two men were stabbed in Queens on Tuesday, police said.

The first stabbing happened at Bolla Market on North Conduit Avenue in Ozone Park just after 5 p.m.

A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the back.

The second stabbing also happened on Conduit Avenue at the A subway station.

A 67-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and is in critical condition.

The person of interest is in custody for that attack.

There is no word on whether the stabbings are connected.