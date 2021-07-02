Homeless man arrested in connection with stabbing of Eric Adams campaign worker

A homeless man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing attack on a man who was doing volunteer work for New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams.

The NYPD announced the arrest of 34-year-old Gary Oliver on Friday. He faces attempted murder charges.

Police say the attack took place at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

The man was handing out pamphlets in the area of 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx when a man came up and stabbed him with a knife or ax pick.

Adams, a former NYPD officer, had spoken out against violence in the borough a day earlier after a shocking daytime shooting that narrowly missed two young children.

Crime was a primary concern for New Yorkers in the election, as the NYPD's recent numbers show that in May alone, the number of shootings in the city jumped by nearly 75% compared to the same month last year.

The outcome of the election is still unclear as the new ranked-choice voting system and mail-in ballots have yet to be fully tabulated.

