Thieves make off with $900,000 worth of jewelry in Chelsea heist

Three suspects are wanted by police in connection with a jewelry robber in Chelsea.

According to cops, a 60-year-old woman was loading her merchandise into her vehicle after displaying it at the Metropolitan Pavilion when a man pulled a duffle bag from the back seat containing jewelry valued at approximately $900,000.

Another woman and a man who was inside the Metropolitan Pavilion watching the victim fled in a 2011 gold and silver Subaru Forester on 7th Avenue.

The suspects are described by police as a light-skinned male approximately 30 - 45 years-old, 225 - 250 lbs. and was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, white pants with a vertical blue stripe down the sides, gray sneakers and was walking a dog.

The other suspect was a light-skinned male, approximately 50 - 60 years old with a slim build and was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue shorts, and a red hat.

The female suspect was described as approximately 50 - 60 years old with a medium build and was last seen wearing a white tank top with the word Calvin written across the chest, a black skirt and was walking a white dog.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential, say cops.

