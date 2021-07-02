Man drags woman into Bronx woods, strangles her in broad daylight

article

Police say a man grabbed a woman, dragged her into the woods, and began strangling her before a stranger heard her screams.

The NYPD says the horrifying incident took place at about 3:30 p.m. on June. 23, 2021. They released a new sketch on Friday of a possible suspect.

Police say a 31-year-old woman was walking on a path in the area of City Island Ave. and Shore Road.

The man came up from behind, covered her nose and mouth, and dragged her into a wooded area. They say he then pinned her face-down, mounted her, and began twisting her neck.

The woman was able to scream. An adult male bicyclist heard her and began to approach from the path.

The attacker got up and ran away.

The woman ran towards the bicyclist for safety. She suffered scrapes and bruises to her arms, legs and back and was treated at the scene by EMS.

Police say the suspect is Black, 5’05" with a thin build and a well-groomed appearance. He was wearing white surgical gloves, a grey fitted t-shirt, cargo pants, and sneakers.

Anyone with information was asked to call the police.

