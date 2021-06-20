Campaign volunteer for Eric Adams stabbed in the Bronx

article

New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams said that one of the volunteers for his campaign was stabbed in on Sunday.

Adams tweeted out that the incident happened at 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

"The police are investigating & he’s in surgery," Adams tweeted. "We pray for him. This violence must stop."

Police are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

Adams had previously spoken out against violence in the borough yesterday after a shocking daytime shooting that narrowly missed two young children.

The most recent poll had Adams in the lead to win the Democratic nomination for Mayor of New York City. Adams led former Sanitation Department Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by seven points, with attorney Maya Wiley in third and form Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in fourth.

RELATED: Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia lead two polls in NYC mayoral race

Crime has been a primary concern for New Yorkers in the election, as the NYPD's recent numbers show that in May alone, the number of shootings in the city jumped by nearly 75% compared to the same month last year.

Early voting ran until Sunday evening, and Election Day is on Tuesday, June 22.

The primary marks the first time New Yorkers will use ranked-choice voting in an election, a system that lets voters rank several candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one. Democrats will be asked to rank their top five out of 13 mayoral candidates on Tuesday's ballot.

The primary winner will almost certainly win the November general election in overwhelmingly Democratic New York City.

Under New York City's system, ranked-choice procedures only kick in if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.

Advertisement