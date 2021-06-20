Expand / Collapse search

Campaign volunteer for Eric Adams stabbed in the Bronx

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Melrose
FOX 5 NY
article

Credit: @ericadamsfornyc via Twitter

NEW YORK - New York City mayoral candidate Eric Adams said that one of the volunteers for his campaign was stabbed in on Sunday. 

Adams tweeted out that the incident happened at 149th Street and Morris Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

"The police are investigating & he’s in surgery," Adams tweeted. "We pray for him. This violence must stop."

Eric Adams

The Democratic mayoral candidate answers questions about where he lives and more ahead of early voting which begins Saturday.

Police are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.

Adams had previously spoken out against violence in the borough yesterday after a shocking daytime shooting that narrowly missed two young children. 

Wallace Ford

Wallace Ford, professor at Medgar Evers College, speaks to FOX 5 NY about the issues that could make or break the candidates running for Mayor of New York City.

The most recent poll had Adams in the lead to win the Democratic nomination for Mayor of New York City. Adams led former Sanitation Department Commissioner Kathryn Garcia by seven points, with attorney Maya Wiley in third and form Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang in fourth. 

RELATED: Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia lead two polls in NYC mayoral race

Crime has been a primary concern for New Yorkers in the election, as the NYPD's recent numbers show that in May alone, the number of shootings in the city jumped by nearly 75% compared to the same month last year.

Early voting ran until Sunday evening, and Election Day is on Tuesday, June 22.

Eric Adams tops new ranked choice poll

Crime is still a top concern of voters as they cast their primary ballots in the race for Mayor of New York City.

The primary marks the first time New Yorkers will use ranked-choice voting in an election, a system that lets voters rank several candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one. Democrats will be asked to rank their top five out of 13 mayoral candidates on Tuesday's ballot.

The primary winner will almost certainly win the November general election in overwhelmingly Democratic New York City.

Explaining ranked-choice voting using candy

Using favorite candy bars, FOX 5's Robert Moses showed how the ranked choice voting system that is being used in the New York City mayoral primary works.

Under New York City's system, ranked-choice procedures only kick in if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!