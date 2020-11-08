Home baker kept track of 2020 election results using red, blue icing on giant US cookie

article

Tatiana LeBlanc, a “cookier” and home baker on the popular short-form video platform TikTok, decided to make Election Day and subsequent days a bit more interesting with a giant electoral map cookie.

LeBlanc posted her first video contemplating the idea the day after Election Day where she presented a blank cookie version of the U.S.

As results of vote tallies started to slowly trickle in, LeBlanc would fill in each state with either red or blue icing.

When asked in a comment by a random viewer why she decided to keep track of states’ voting results with a giant cookie and icing, LeBlanc pointed to CNN’s John King’s electoral map as her inspiration.

LeBlanc has yet to post her completed cookie map but plans to post a new video soon.

Joe Biden has won the presidency, defeating President Donald Trump in the 2020 race for the White House, according to projections by the Associated Press and FOX News.

Biden won the battleground state of Pennsylvania by a thin margin after a protracted vote count, according to projections by news outlets, flipping another key state that voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

The win netted Biden 20 more electoral votes, pushing his total to 284 — crossing the 270 Electoral Vote vote threshold needed to become the 46th president of the United States.

FOX News and the Associated Press later projected Biden as the winner of Nevada’s six electoral votes.

Kelly Taylor Hayes contributed to this report.